Two female nursing students end life

16 February 2021 22:39 IST

Dejected over her poor performance in the nursing examination, a 20-year-old student in Melur ended her life.

Police said the deceased, who was doing the nursing course in an institute affiliated to a private hospital in the city, was attending online classes. She was frustrated as she could not perform well in the examination and consumed poison on February 11 and was admitted to a private hospital in the city. However, she did not respond to treatment and died on Sunday night.

Melur police are investigating.

In an unrelated incident, another female nursing student from Achchampatti took the extreme step as due to chronic stomach ache. The woman, who was under treatment at Government Rajaji hospital for the burns, died on Sunday.

Alanganallur police have booked a case.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.