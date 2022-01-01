Two electric cars launched at Kallazhagar Temple

Two electric cars were inaugurated at Kallazhagar Temple in Madurai on Saturday.

01 January 2022 19:27 IST

‘They will be available two-way daily and free of cost for devotees’

MADURAI

With the beginning of the new year, the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department here has launched two new electric vehicles at Kallazhagar Temple to enable differently abled persons and senior citizens to have darshan with ease.

Inaugurating the service, temple officials led by Deputy Commissioner T. Anitha said on Saturday that thousands of devotees visited Kallazhagar Temple every day. It would be helpful for them to use the facility as they need not walk a long distance from the bus stop.

Advertising

Advertising

Devotees coming here by public transport and alighting at the main entrance (of the fort) had to walk to the temple. On many occasions, the aged people and differently abled persons found it tough to reach the temple. Hence, it was proposed to have eco-friendly electric cars.

With the support of a philanthropist from Coimbatore, the temple administration received two vehicles, each costing ₹ 9 lakh. The service would be available two-way daily and free of cost for the devotees. The officials thanked the donor.

The temple had a similar vehicle, but it was under repair. However, the administration got it repaired recently and now the temple had three electric cars, they added.