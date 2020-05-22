Two districts continue to receive fresh cases

22 May 2020 19:42 IST

TIRUNELVELI

While Tenkasi and Kanniyakumari districts did not record any fresh COVID – 19 case on Friday, Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi districts had 18 and 9 cases respectively.

Of the 18 new cases of Tirunelveli district, which now has 271 COVID – 19 positive cases, 17 were returnees from Maharashtra. In Thoothukudi, 3 of the 9 cases were from Mumbai that took its tally to 144.

“We expect the number of positive cases in Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi districts continue to swell further as more number of people from Maharashtra are coming. This is not a good sign as it will lead to community transmission of this infection,” said a senior doctor attached to the Department of Public Health.

As of now, Tirunelveli has 177 active cases undergoing treatment in the Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital while Thoothukudi stands second with 108 patients. The newborn Tenkasi district stands third with 32 cases and Kanniyakumari district has 24 cases undergoing treatment in the Government Medical College Hospital at Aasaaripallam.