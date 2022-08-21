Two die in road accident

Staff Reporter MADURAI
August 21, 2022 21:52 IST

MADURAI

Two twenty-year-old men, who were riding on one bike, were killed after a mini-van rammed into their vehicle near Silaman on Sunday evening.

According to the police, the deceased have been identified as a third year college student R. Rahim, 20, and private company worker S. Abdul Kalam, 20, of Jaihindpuram.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the duo were proceeding towards Avaniyapuram, when the mini-van coming from the opposite direction rammed into them. Both of them died on the spot and their bodies were sent to the Government Rajaji Hospital for post-mortem.

The Traffic Investigation Wing (TIW) is investigating the matter.

