Two detained

RAMESWARAM

07 August 2020 21:38 IST

Two persons, identified as Nijamudeen, 33, of Pesalai, Mannar district in Sri Lanka, and Gowrishankar, 25, of Madurai were detained by the ‘Q’ branch police here on Friday.

According to the police, the two were moving under suspicious manner near the beach. Discreet probe revealed that Nijamudeen has been living in the Sri Lanka refugee camp in Rajapalayam in Virudhunagar district since 2017. As he had allegedly planned to go back to Sri Lanka through illegal means, Gowrishankar had took him on his two-wheeler from Rajapalayam to Mandapam. Further inquiry is on.

