Two accused in rice smuggling case get bail

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has granted bail to two men from Sivaganga district, accused of illegally transporting rice meant for supply through public distribution system (PDS), after they undertook to give ₹5,000 each to Madras High Court Madurai Bench Advocate Clerks Welfare Association.

The petitioners, Saravanan, a rice mill owner, and Murugavel, a temporary employee of a fair price shop, were arrested on July 22 on a charge of illegally transporting the PDS rice. The petitioners volunteered to give a total of ₹10,000 to the Association.

Justice V. Bharathidasan directed the accused to deposit the amount to the credit of the Association and execute a bond of ₹50,000 each to the satisfaction of the Judicial Magistrate, Sivaganga. The accused should appear before the police concerned whenever required for interrogation, the court said.