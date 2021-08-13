Twelfth standard supplementary exams held in Madurai

Madurai

As part of it, 423 candidates from the district took up the Chemistry, Accountancy and Geography exams

The Tamil Nadu higher secondary supplementary examinations commenced on August 6 last week. As part of it, 423 candidates from the district took up the Chemistry, Accountancy and Geography exams held here on Friday.

The supplementary exams are being conducted in seven centres in the district including the Central Prison in Madurai. 3343 candidates had enrolled for these exams in the district and there are hall supervisors for every 20 persons, said an official from the CEO office.

A hall supervisor from Ananth Memorial Matriculation Higher Secondary School, one of the seven centres, said that the exams were being conducted in accordance with the Covid-19 norms. On the fourth day of the exams (Friday), there were about 145 absentees in the district.

Ten papers including Mathematics, Zoology and Commerce will be held on Monday. The exams come to a close on August 19.