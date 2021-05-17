T.S. Anbu is new Inspector General of Police, (South Zone)

Madurai

17 May 2021 14:26 IST

Mr. Anbu said that his immediate focus would be on the COVID-19 lockdown, with adequate deployment of police personnel

T.S. Anbu has taken charge as the new Inspector General of Police (South Zone).

A 2001-batch police officer, Mr. Anbu, was hitherto Commissioner of Police, Tirunelveli City. He had earlier served as Superintendent of Police of Madurai rural district.

Mr. Anbu said that his immediate focus would be on containment of COVID-19 [lockdown and safety protocols in public places] with adequate deployment of police personnel. Despite the tough situation, the police have been asked to behave politely while dealing with people. “They have been instructed to be service-oriented,” he added.

Police check-posts have been put up in all district borders in the South Zone to keep a tab on the movement of people during the pandemic. The police personnel will check the genuineness of the e-registration details and verify the date and destination. “We hope unnecessary movement is reduced to a significant extent with e-registration coming into effect,” Mr. Anbu said.

The post was held as an additional charge by Commissioner of Police, Madurai City, Prem Anand Sinha. Earlier, Additional Director General of Police, Abhash Kumar, was posted here by the Election Commission prior to the April 6 polling for the State Assembly election.