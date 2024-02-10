Trust donates ₹40 lakh to two govt. schools in Ramanathapuram district

February 10, 2024 09:20 pm | Updated 09:20 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

Dutho Muthukumar and Dutho Anitha from Malaysia, under the auspices of The Ayarpadi Trust, donated about ₹40 lakh to two government schools for construction of additional classrooms and rest rooms for the students here on Saturday.

At a inaugural function here, the parent teachers’ association felicitated the two donors. The Selvanayagapuram Government Higher Secondary School (HSS) headmaster Ahmed Faizal welcomed the gathering. Shereen Farzana, teacher, a proposed vote of thanks. Premalatha, member of The Ayarpadi Trustee, was present.

The money was used for building the classrooms and rest rooms in Selvanayagapuram Government HSS and Muduvai Government HSS, according to a press release.

