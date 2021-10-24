Trickster held by cyber crime police

TENKASI

The Cyber Crime police on Sunday arrested a man, who allegedly cheated a person through a social media platform after promising to get him a job.

Investigations revealed that the petitioner, Selvam of Alangulam in Tenkasi district, was cheated by a person, who contacted him on Facebook and assured a job. He made the complainant transfer ₹40,000 to his bank account through Gpay mode. When there was no response, the complainant approached the police, who registered a case.

Based on inputs, Cyber Crime ADSP Swaminathan and his team conducted the probe and zeroed in on the suspect. After securing the man identified as Karthikeyan of Bharatiar Street, Idayarpalayam, investigation revealed that the he had cheated many people similarly through facebook and other social media.