Train services from Bodinayakkanur resume after 13 years

June 15, 2023 09:41 pm | Updated 10:04 pm IST - Theni

Bodinayakkanur railway station on Thursday teemed with hundreds of people who had come to see a train being operated from their station after 13 years.

Many of the local residents, both young and old, took ‘selfies’ standing in front of the two trains that had inaugural run from the station on Thursday night. Train services that were running on metre gauge were discontinued in December 2010. After completion of gauge conversion work, the train services have again resumed from Bodi.

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L. Murugan flagged off the first express train from Bodinayakkanur to Chennai. Central He also flagged off Theni-Madurai unreserved Rxpress, which had been extended up to Bodinayakkanur.

Former Chief Minister O. Pannerselvam, Theni MP. P. Ravindhranath and Divisional Railway Manager P. Ananth were among those who were present.

“Our joy has doubled on seeing a train operated from Bodinayakkanur after more than a decade along with the first train to connect Chennai,” said Sankaranarayanan, a trader.. The train, which was running between Chennai Central and Madurai, has been extended up to Bodi.

Regular train services

The regular services of Train Number 20602 Bodi-Chennai Central tri-weekly express will begin with effect from June 18. It will leave Bodi at 8.30 p.m. on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays. It will leave Theni at 8.52 p.m., Andipatti at 9.10 p.m., Usilampatti at 9.30 p.m. and reach Madurai at 10.45 p.m.

Regular service of Train No. 20601 Chennai Central-Bodi tri-weekly express will begin from June 16. It will leave Madurai at 7.15 a.m. on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. It will leave Usilampatti at 8.01 a.m. Andipatti at 8.21 a.m. and Theni at 8.40 a.m. to reach Bodi at 9.35 a.m.

Unreserved express train:

Train No. 06701 Madurai-Bodi unreserved special will leave Madurai at 8.20 a.m. and leave Vadapalanji at 8.35 a.m., Usilampatti at 9.05 a.m., Andipatti at 9.25 a.m. Theni at 9.44 a.m. and reach Bodi at 10.30 a.m. In the return direction, Train No. 06702 Bodi-Madurai unreserved special will leave Bodi at 5.50 p.m.

It will leave Theni at 6.15 p.m. Andipatti at 6.34 p.m. Usilampatti at 6.54 p.m. and Vadapalaji at 7.25 p.m. It will reach Madurai at 7.50 p.m.

Stoppages for two trains at Kodai Road

Earlier, Mr. Murugan inaugurated the stoppage at Kodaikanal Road for Train No. 16127/16128 Chennai Egmore-Guruvayur-Chennai Egmore Express and Train No 17615/17616 Kacheguda-Madurai-Kacheguda weekly Express. To mark the stoppages of the trains, he flagged off the Guruvayur-Chennai Egmore Express train at the station.

Dindigul MP, P. Velusamy, Chairman of Ammayanaickanur Town Panchayat, S.P. Selvaraj, and railway officials were present.

Guruvayur Express: Train No. 16127 Chennai Egmore-Guruvayur Express would leave Dindigul at 3.20 p.m. and rach Kodaikanal road at 3.37 p.m. After one minute halt, the train will leave at 3.38 p.m. and reach Madurai at 4.25 p.m.

Train No. 16128 Guruvayur-Chennai Egmore Express will leave Madurai at 12.35 p.m. and reach Kodaikanal at 1.08 p.m. and depart at 1.09 p.m. It will reach Dindigul at 1.32 p.m.

Kacheguda Express (Train Number 17615_ Kacheguda- Madurai Express, commencing journey on June 17 would reach Kodaikanal road at 4.03 a.m. and leave at 4.04 a.m. In return direction, Train No. 17616 Madurai-Kacheguda Express will arrive Kodaikanal road at 1.44 p.m. and leave at 1.45 p.m.

