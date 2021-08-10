CRS to inspect track on August 14

TIRUNELVELI

10 August 2021 21:06 IST

Commissioner for Railway Safety, Southern Region, Abhay Kumar Rai, is expected to inspect the newly laid 7-km-long double track with electrification between Thattapparai and Meelavittan on August 14.

Rail traffic between Thattapparai and Meelavittan will be allowed after getting his clearance. As doubling of track between Madurai and Thoothukudi via Vanchi Maniyachi and Madurai and Kanniyakumari via Vanchi Maniyachi has been taken up, the work is being completed in a phased manner. After the track doubling work between Kovilpatti and Kadambur was completed, speed trial was conducted on this section in February this year.

Similarly, speed trial was conducted between Kadambur and Gangaikondan in November last year.

Advertising

Advertising

Since the track doubling works are being completed in phased manner, the inspection and subsequent speed trials are conducted now.