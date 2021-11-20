Tourist expo at Hotel Fortune Pandiyan

20 November 2021 20:45 IST

MADURAI

For the first time, tourism departments from Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh among other States are participating in a tourist expo being held at Hotel Fortune Pandiyan.

According to a press release issued here on Saturday, the two-day expo would conclude on Sunday. The organisers said that about 50 travel operators, including government tourism departments, are participating.

Special package with attractive offers, including air and hotel accommodation, are available for the customers intending to travel both domestic and international tourist spots, they added. The expo would be open from 11 a.m. to 7.30 p.m., said coordinator Anurag Gupta.