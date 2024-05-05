To beat the heat, Railway authorities keep water in earthen pots on platforms

May 05, 2024 09:04 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - Madurai

With the heat wave in southern districts causing lot of inconvenience to the people, Madurai Railway Division has attempted to help them by providing cool water by placing earthen pots to keep the passengers hydrated. Railway official Railway officials have placed the pots at the platforms, especially to cater to the needs of the passengers travelling in general coaches.

This arrangement has been made in all major stations of the division, according to Divisional Railway Manager, Sharad Srivastava.

The passengers travelling in trains and those waiting at the platforms in Madurai, Tirunelveli, Virudhunagar, Dindigul, Karaikudi, Thoothukudi, Ramanathapuram, Palani and Tenkasi are benefitted by the new arrangement.

“We are keeping earthen pots to supplement the already available water dispensers. This will help the passengers especially in those stations were water coolers are not available,” he said. Besides, the railway officials in Tirunelveli are serving cool buttermilk stored in mud pots, he added.

At Madurai railway junction, scouts and guides are guiding the passengers to make use of the cool water.

Besides, water bottles are also distributed to passengers travelling in train free-of-cost, he added.

Efforts are also on to install 20 water coolers in the railway stations, the DRM said.

