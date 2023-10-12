ADVERTISEMENT

TNSTC to operate special bus services for Mahalaya Ammavasai; passengers can also reserve tickets in advance

October 12, 2023 07:29 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - MADURAI/RAMANATHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) officials have made elaborate arrangements for transporting devotees from one pilgrim destination to another on October 13 and 14 on account of Mahalaya Ammavasai and Purratasi (Tamil month’s) last Saturday.

TNSTC, Madurai division, Managing Director A. Arumugam in a press release issued here on Thursday said that they have arranged for 75 special services to destinations like Rameswaram, Pollachi, Srivilliputtur, Tirunelveli and Kuchanoor. Likewise, special services have also been arranged from Erode, Coimbatore, Tirupur to Tirunelveli, Nagercoil and other locations.

Passengers can book their tickets in advance to various destinations at the website: https”//www.tnstc.in/home.html.

The release further stated that the Corporation has planned to operate 100 special buses for passengers returning from Madurai, Dindigul, Theni and Virudhunagar to Chennai after the pooja holidays. They can also reserve their tickets. This would enable the officials to plan the number of buses depending on the advance reservation.

In another press release, TNSTC Managing Director R. Mohan (Kumbakonam division) has stated that the Corporation would operate 150 special services from Tiruchi, Kumbakonam, Thanjavur, Pattukottai, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Vedaranyam to Rameswaram and other locations.

Passengers can visit www.tnstc.in for ticket reservations, the release added.

