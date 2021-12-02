TN Health Secretary’s car hits steel barricade at Madurai airport

Madurai

02 December 2021 12:39 IST

No one was injured in the incident

An SUV in which TN Health Secretary, J. Radhakrishnan that was travelling in the convoy of TN Health Minister, Ma. Subramanian, met with an accident outside the arrival hall at Madurai Airport on Thursday. However, no one was injured in the accident.

After inspecting screening facilities set up following the international outbreak of the Omicron COVID-19 variant, at Madurai Airport, the Minister was proceeding to Government Rajaji Hospital for an inspection. As the convoy started from the airport, the vehicle in which Mr. Radhakrishnan was travelling, hit a steel barricade. The driver had failed to notice the last barricade in the row of seven steel pipes. The front portion of the SUV was damaged. No one was injured.

Mr. Radhakrishnan joined the convoy in another vehicle.