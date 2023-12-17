Tirunelveli Reader’s Mail

December 17, 2023 06:03 pm | Updated 06:05 pm IST

Pavements encroached

Two-wheelers are parked on both sides of VOC Salai (C.G Road) and Kasukadai Bazaar in Thoothukudi. Besides, shopkeepers also keep their goods on the pavements. Due to this, pedestrains are forced to walk on road. I request the authorities concerned to set right these issues.

P. Sugumar,

Thoothukudi

Increase dole

Some loss-making TANSI units were closed in 1994. Those who worked in the units lost their jobs. Now they are getting Rs.1,000 a month through Employees Provident Fund. It is inadequate to meet ther family expenses. Considering the price rise of essential commodities, will the Labour Ministry increase it?

G. Purushothaman,

Tirunelveli

No street lights

The road running between MGR Park and adjacent graveyard in Thoothukudi has no street lights. After dusk it is unsafe to walk on this road. The entire area is engulfed by utter darkness which emboldens miscreants to involve in chain snatching and other crimes. Hence I request Corporation authorities to instal adequate street lights to prevent illegal activities in this area.

P. Selwyn Basker,

Thoothukudi

Relay road

The Kanniyakumari - Nagercoil highway is riddled with potholes between Achenkulam and Pottraiady and between Kariamanikapuram and Kottar. The potholes are wide and deep and pose risk for two-wheeler riders. I request the NH authorites to relay these stretches.

Ramdhas Chandrasekharan,

Kottaram

Harness rainwater

Rainwater running as a stream on all roads, destroying the infrastructure and other resources was a common sight in Nagercoil during the recent rains. This happened despite the presence of storm water drainage sytem on many roads such as College Road and Joshua Street. Due to erratic engineering, rainwater does not flow into them. If the abundant water is harnessed using good storm water drainage system and stored in lakes. it will recharge the water table, instead of damaging the roads.

G. Stanley Jeyasingh,

Nagercoil

Extend train

The Railway Board has issued an order to short terminate Nagercoil - Mangalore Ernad Express at Thiruvananthapuram. Now there is no overnight service between Mangalore and northern districts of Kerala and Kanniyakumari. If the 16347/16348 Thiruvananthapuram-Mangalore Express is extended to Kanniyakumari, it will fill the vacuum created by the short termination.

B. Siva Kumar,

Nagercoil

Create jobs

The recent intrusion of two youth into the Parliament is the fallout of people depressed by lack of job opportunities - avenues to use their EQ and IQ in profitable ways. It is a failure on the part of State and Central governments to create jobs and tap their potential for the benefit of the nation. Instead of doling out freebies, the governments should create jobs for the youth, who form the majority of India’s population.

Rajakumar Arulanandham

Palayamkottai

Right warning

Recently, in the Boothapandi forest area, at the Kannimara Canal, a lion-tailed macaque was bullied by a man who was visiting the place with his friends. He posted the incident on social media as an act of heroism. The lion-tailed macaque, endemic to the Western Ghats, is listed as endangered on the IUCN Red List. The Forest Department took swift action and arrested him. This will serve as a warning to people who disturb wildlife in their habitat.

Monita Sutherson,

Nagercoil

