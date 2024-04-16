Tight security in place at polling stations, says Dindigul SP

April 16, 2024 09:54 pm | Updated 10:16 pm IST - DINDIGUL

Elaborate security arrangements, in accordance with guidelines prescribed by the Election Commission of India, have been made at all polling stations, said Dindigul Superintendent of Police A Pradeep here on Tuesday.

Speaking to media persons, he said that apart from the Dindigul police, central forces, Battalion police and Kerala Armed Police would be deployed on poll duty across the Lok Sabha constituency.

Except for Vedasandur, which comes under Karur district, all the other six Assembly segments (Dindigul, Natham, Palani, Oddanchatram, Athur and Nilakottai) are in Dindigul district, and 60 vulnerable spots had been identified in the district, for which additional manpower would be deployed.

Every SI, Inspector and DSP, who are on poll duty, would have a striking force team on the move during the poll day - April 19. The field personnel had been briefed about the standard operating procedures and they would be given another briefing on Thursday.

He said that 217 mobile parties would be deployed across the district covering all the six Assembly segments. The political parties and their representatives have been briefed about the dos and dont’s.

On security to be provided at the counting centre, the SP said that three-tier security would be in place with the deployment of personnel from the Central Armed Force, the Tamil Nadu Special Police and the Dindigul police. A total of 250 personnel would be on guard from April 19 night till the counting date (June 4). Representatives of political parties / candidates would be provided space at the centre, from where they can view the strong room through monitors.

The police had booked 410 cases against various political parties and candidates for model code of conduct violations and other offences as per the ECI norms and under the criminal offences.

The police had seized 2,272 litres of liquor so far for various types of violations since March 16, when the MCC came into force.

CCTVs would be in place with cameras placed at three angles at the counting centres. Apart from the police, a revenue official in the rank of Tahsildar would also be visiting at regular intervals, he said.

On the ban to shut Tasmac liquor outlets from April 17 to 19, Mr Pradeep said any attempt on illegal sale would be viewed seriously. “We have informed the Tasmac already about bulk consumption or procurement. There will be strict enforcement,” he said.

Public may lodge complaints on 100 (control room) or 85258 52636, the SP said.

