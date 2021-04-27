Three of a family found dead near Virudhunagar

Virudhunagar

27 April 2021 12:03 IST

A woman, her daughter and granddaughter were found dead in their house, police said

Three members of a family were found dead in their houses near Kariyapatti on Tuesday.

The police identified the deceased as M. Muniyammal (40), her mother, Adaikkalam (65) and her daughter, Jayalalitha (16). While Muniyammal and her daughter lived in a house in Mushtakurichi, her mother lived in the neighbourhood.

Advertising

Advertising

Police said that neighbours had found the women dead in their houses, which fall under the Aviyoor police station limits on Tuesday morning.

The police suspected that domestic problems could have driven the female members of the family to kill themselves. The bodies have been taken to Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)