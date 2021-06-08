Three juvenile offenders held

08 June 2021 20:40 IST

DINDIGUL

A team of police from Coimbatore arrested three juvenile offenders after they had eloped with three minor girls on a two-wheeler here. They arrested a person who had given space for the offenders to hide in his dwelling and seized 200 grams of ganjas on Tuesday.

The three boys had cultivated friendship with three girls in Thudiyalur, Coimbatore. On May 27, they left home on three bikes. As the girls never returned home, the parents lodged a complaint. Sub-Inspector Neela and team rushed to Thommiarpuram in Dindigul and nabbed them.

The person who had given space for the offenders was identified as Mohamed Ali Jinnah. The police were on the lookout for two more, including a boy and girl.