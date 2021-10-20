Three get life term in murder case

Ramanathapuram

20 October 2021 20:42 IST

Look out notice on prime accused

Additional District Sessions Court Judge Srinivasan sentenced three accused in a murder case reported in 2013 to undergo life imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹5,000 each on them on Wednesday.

According to prosecution, Kenikarai police had registered the case in April 2013.

The complainant stated that his relative Muthusami alias Ahmed, 38, of Valantharavai near here had financial transactions with one Bas alias Baskaran, 37, of the same locality. A wordy altercation erupted between them over some differences.

Baskaran asked Muthusami to come to a place on April 28, 2013. When Muthusami went to the place with one of his relatives, four persons, identified as Jayakrishnan, 36, Dinesh, 29, Arjunan, 29, and Satish, 32, were there with Baskaran.

Suddenly, they attacked Muthusami with ‘aruvals’ in which he died. Muthusami’s relative escaped from the spot and informed the police, following which they arrested all the five.

Even as the trial was under way at the sessions court, the court was informed that Baskaran, after obtaining bail, went absconding.

While Jayakrishnan, Dinesh and Arjunan, who were present, were awarded life term, the court acquitted Satish. The court also ruled that the trio should serve another six-month jail term if they failed to pay the fine.