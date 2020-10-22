Three get 10 years RI for ganja trafficking

Madurai

22 October 2020 21:23 IST

The Special court for Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act cases here has sentenced three men to 10 years rigorous imprisonment for trafficking 150 kg of ganja.

Special court judge V. Padmanabhan sentenced K. Paraman, M. Pandian and Shaik Alauddin to undergo rigorous imprisonment for 10 years and imposed a fine of ₹1 lakh each. The trio were arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau in 2017.

Advertising

Advertising