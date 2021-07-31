‘Thozhi’ an exclusive project to help women victims launched

Dindigul

31 July 2021 20:45 IST

‘Thozhi’, an innovative and exclusive project to help girl children and women victims in the district was launched here on Saturday.

Inaugurating the project, Deputy Inspector General of Police (Dindigul Range) B. Vijayakumari said that protecting the innocent people under the eyes of laws was the prime duty of the custodians of the law. In a complex society, there were many issues happening around. The police had the utmost responsibility to save such gullible people and punish the violators as per the IPC Sections and among others.

Under the ‘Thozhi’ scheme, the women police designated in each police station would handle the cases/complaints by reaching to the dwellings of the complainants. Instead of making them visit the police stations, it would be more appropriate to handle such issues on the premises of the complainants.

Presenting two-wheelers and laptops to women police in the district, Superintendent of Police Ravali Priya said that rendering timely medical assistance, psychological support and shelter to the victims would be carried out swiftly by the police. After informing the superior officers, the women police constables (WPCs) would reach the spot and conduct the probe.

An exclusive toll free number 181 can be accessed by the public. Out of the 48 police stations in Dindigul district, 24 stations would have the ‘Thozhi’ scheme functional from today. The objective of the scheme was to instil confidence among the victims and also to ensure that the violators were given a warning not to indulge in such crimes.

The WPCs were given training by counsellors and resource persons on how to record the statements of the victims and depending on the crimes, counselling and other required facilities would be offered by the police, the officers said.