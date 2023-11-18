Thousands witness ‘soorasamharam’ at Palani temple

November 18, 2023 09:05 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - PALANI

Chanting ‘Vetrivel Murugannukku Aroharaa’, thousands of devotees from far and near witnessed the ‘soorasamharam’ festival, the highlight of the weeklong ‘kandasashti’ celebrations held at the famous Sri Dhandayuthapani Swamy Temple in Palani on Saturday.

The HR & CE department officials said that special pujas and aradhanas were conducted since Nov. 13 with tying of the traditional “kaapu” on deities Vinayagar, Dwarabalakar and Navaveerargal. The deities were taken in a procession during the festival days.

On Saturday, the viswaroopa darshan was held at 4 a.m. and at noon the priests performed the ‘uchikala’ puja followed by the ‘sayaratcha’ puja at 1.30 p.m.

The ‘soorasamharam’ which was conducted by 7.05 p.m., showcased the triumph of the good over evil and later celebrations were held at the Ariyar Mandapam near Padhavinayagar Temple.

Special pujas were performed to Lord Chinnakumarasamy. Later, the Lord ascended on Indra Vimanam and gave darshan to devotees.

Devotees started thronging the North Giri Street near Padhavinayagar temple since evening. ‘Tirukkalyanam,’ the celestial wedding, would take place on Sunday with which the week long Kanda Sashti festival would conclude.

