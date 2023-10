October 15, 2023 08:42 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST

A 42-year-old man, T. Ramesh of Thoothukudi, who collapsed atop Sathuragiri hills on Sunday evening died at a hospital in Virudhunagar district.

According to police, the man from Muthaihapuram, had climbed up the hills to offer prayers at Sundaramahalingam Temple. He collapsed near Varushanadu junction and was rushed to the foothills and admitted to the Government hospital in Watrap where he died.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.