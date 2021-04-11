Thoothukudi Collector forms 37 containment committees

THOOTHUKUDI

11 April 2021 20:26 IST

The teams will ensure that people adhere to COVIC-19 guidelines

Collector K. Senthil Raj has formed 37 special teams to monitor the standard operating procedure (SOP) laid out by the State government to contain Covid-19 in Thoothukudi district.

Each team will have officials from revenue, health and family welfare, sanitation and police departments and operate at corporation, municipality and panchayat levels.

The objective of the teams will be to ensure that people moving on roads, visiting shops and commuting in buses or other modes of transport adhered to COVID-19 guidelines.

Any violation, the official team will impose a fine of ₹200 each. For shops and establishments, the teams will order closure and penalty of ₹5,000. Violators of physical distancing norms in markets and shops will also not be spared.

On Saturday, the teams collected ₹29,000 as fine from face mask defaulters, a corporation official said.

According to doctors at Government Medical College Hospital, persons above 45 years of age are qualified for COVID-19 vaccination. They can get themselves inoculated at designated centres by producing photo identity card (Aadhaar).

There is no shortage of vaccines for eligible persons, they said.

Menwhile, the price of tender coconut has increased steeply and cost ₹50 to ₹55 each.

Vendors say heavy demand due to scorching heat has resulted in the sudden spike. The pandemic too has forced regular transporters from States such as Maharashtra to keep away. Similarly, summer favourites such as sugarcane juice and water melon are also being sold at fancy prices due to demand.