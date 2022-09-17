Tension in Sankarankoil as BJP puts up Modi posters near mosque

Sudhakar P. SANKARANKOVIL
September 17, 2022 18:44 IST

Tension prevailed for a while near a mosque in Sankarankoil in Tenkasi district on Saturday as BJP functionaries erected banners near a mosque in connection with the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

When the youth wing members of the BJP erected a few banners carrying the photos of Mr. Modi near the mosque on Sankarankovil — Kazhugumalai Road on Saturday wishing Mr. Modi on his 72 nd birthday, members of a few Muslim outfits opposed it.

Tension gripped the spot after Muslim youth started gathering near the mosque. When some of them started removing the banners erected by the BJP youth wing members, police stopped them.

The police picked up three Muslim youth for interrogation, and it triggered intense resistance from those who had gathered near the mosque. However, the police managed to take the youth to the nearby Sankarankovil Town police station for interrogation.

Police personnel have been deployed near the mosque to protect the banners.

