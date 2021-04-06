Minor altercations in Tenkasi

TENKASI

06 April 2021 23:07 IST

Barring minor altercations between the cadres of different political parties, the district with five Assembly constituencies witnessed peaceful polling and the it registered the poll percentage of 70.95.

The five Assembly segments – Sankarankovil (Reserved), Vasudevanallur (Reserved), Kadayanallur, Tenkasi and Alangulam - had recorded the poll percentage of 74.92 in the 2016 Assembly polls.

Collector G.S. Sameeran, who cast his vote at Manjammal Government Higher Secondary School here, said polling had started as planned.

Advertising

Advertising

However, the electorate did not bother about the viral infection, it seems, as they, who had come to the booths with masks, did not maintain physical distancing as prescribed.

As around 20 EVMs developed technical snags, the technicians rushed to the booths immediately to solve the problems and the polling continued without any considerable delay.

When voter Vijay went to the booth in J.L. Middle School in Alangulam, he found that unidentified person had already cast his vote.

After Mr. Vijay made an appeal with the officials and proved his identity, he was allowed to cast the vote.

After casting his vote in the booth at Government Higher Secondary School in the his birth place of Kalingapatti, MDMK general secretary Vaiko hoped that the Secular Progressive Alliance would win a minimum of 200 seats.