Madurai

Teacher held for using inappropriate language with students near Sattur

Special Correspondent SATTUR July 25, 2022 18:54 IST
Updated: July 25, 2022 22:35 IST

A Mathematics teacher, Damodaran, of a high school near here was arrested on Monday on a charge of verbally harassing students with obscene comments.

Police said the parents of a Class X girl complained to the school Headmaster that Damodaran was using inappropriate language during class hours. The parents got support from fellow parents and some people from nearby villages. They laid siege to the school demanding immediate action against the teacher.

Advertisement
Advertisement

An enquiry, conducted by Deputy Superintendent of Police N. Nagarajan, revealed that three more students also confirmed the complaint of the parents.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Based on the complaint, the teacher was arrested under the provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012, and the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.

Chief Educational Officer A. Gnanagowri said the teacher had not used words appropriate to his profession and hence was placed under suspension.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
Madurai
police
crime
Read more...