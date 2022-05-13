TARATDAC stages demo seeks better facilities at railway stations

Members belonging to the Tamil Nadu Association for the Rights of All Types of Differently Abled and Caregivers stage a demonstration in front of the Dindigul railway station on Friday. | Photo Credit: KARTHIKEYAN G

May 13, 2022 17:31 IST

“The public toilets for the differently abled, elderly and the general public, constructed at the railway stations in Dindigul, Palani, Oddanchatram and Ambathurai, remain closed though the works have been completed long back,” complained Bhagat Singh, district secretary, TARATDAC.

The protestors demanded that the public toilets be opened at the earliest and also sought speeding up of construction works at Dindigul railway station.

Mr. Singh also said the lift on the premises of Dindigul railway station often malfunctioned, causing inconvenience to the differently abled and the elderly.

“To reach the platforms 3 and 4 at Dindigul railway station one has to climb the foot overbridge, which is difficult for the differently abled,” he said.

“We want an exclusive ticket counter to be constructed at a low level so that it is easily accessible for the differently abled,” demanded Mr. Singh.

He also urged the railway authorities to look into the issue of the public parking their vehicles blocking the ramp, exclusively built for the differently abled that leads to the entrance of the station.

“Due to lack of parking space, we are forced to park at a distance,” he said.

Later, the protest was called off after the protesters, who submitted a petition to the Station Manager, were promised that all the demands would be fulfilled within a month’s time.

Jayanthi, district president, TARATDAC, Arumugavalli, vice president, and other office-bearers were present.