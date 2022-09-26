Tangedco employees stage wait-in protest in Dindigul against outsourcing of workers

The Hindu Bureau DINDIGUL
September 26, 2022 21:56 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Tangedco employees staging a wait-in-protest at Meenakshinaickenpatti in Dindigul on Monday. | Photo Credit: G. Karthikeyan

ADVERTISEMENT

Employees of Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) staged a wait-in protest against outsourcing of workers and pressing for various other demands in front of the Superintending Engineer’s Office at Meenakshinaickenpatti in Dindigul on Monday.

The protest was organised by members of seven associations, including Tangedco Employees Union, Minvariya Anaithu Paniyalargal Poriyalargal Sangam (MAPPS) and Dr. Ambedkar Paniyalargal Poriyalargal Sangam (APPS).

They raised slogans against outsourcing of workers and redeployment of staff. “Outsourcing staff at substations hit the brakes on the promotions of permanent staffers. It will eventually lead to abolition of certain posts. They must rightfully fill the vacancies of over 50,000 instead of outsourcing,” claimed V.K. Balakrishnan, MAPPS State vice-president,

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing press persons, he said the DMK, after assuming power, had not fulfilled its poll promises.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

“Earlier, our loan requests and advances were approved within a month by Tangedco. But now, the State has become the approving authority. As a result, it has become a long-winding process which would even lead to stoppage of around 30 benefits such as Dearness Allowance, affecting employees at the grassroots level,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app