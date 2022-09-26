Tangedco employees stage wait-in protest in Dindigul against outsourcing of workers

Tangedco employees staging a wait-in-protest at Meenakshinaickenpatti in Dindigul on Monday. | Photo Credit: G. Karthikeyan

Employees of Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) staged a wait-in protest against outsourcing of workers and pressing for various other demands in front of the Superintending Engineer’s Office at Meenakshinaickenpatti in Dindigul on Monday.

The protest was organised by members of seven associations, including Tangedco Employees Union, Minvariya Anaithu Paniyalargal Poriyalargal Sangam (MAPPS) and Dr. Ambedkar Paniyalargal Poriyalargal Sangam (APPS).

They raised slogans against outsourcing of workers and redeployment of staff. “Outsourcing staff at substations hit the brakes on the promotions of permanent staffers. It will eventually lead to abolition of certain posts. They must rightfully fill the vacancies of over 50,000 instead of outsourcing,” claimed V.K. Balakrishnan, MAPPS State vice-president,

Addressing press persons, he said the DMK, after assuming power, had not fulfilled its poll promises.

“Earlier, our loan requests and advances were approved within a month by Tangedco. But now, the State has become the approving authority. As a result, it has become a long-winding process which would even lead to stoppage of around 30 benefits such as Dearness Allowance, affecting employees at the grassroots level,” he said.