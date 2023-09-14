Taking Anna’s ideology to the younger generation is my prime task, says Durai Vaiko

September 14, 2023 04:49 pm | Updated 04:49 pm IST - MADURAI

Taking the ideology of Dravidian stalwart Anna to the younger generation is my prime task and responsibility, said Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) headquarters secretary Durai Vaiko here on Thursday.

Speaking to The Hindu, he said that the party celebrated Anna’s birth anniversary every year on September 15 so that the younger generation learns about the grit, contributions and sacrifices of Anna.

The attempts by some fringe Hindutva outfits to destablise the secular fabric of the country should not be allowed not just in Tamil Nadu but in the entire nation, he said, pointing out that this would be possible only with the support of the younger generation.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Coming together and fighting the BJP is the idea of all the like-minded secular parties in the country. The beginning of INDIA alliance has already created shivers and has set the tone for the ending the rule of the right-wing groups,” he said.

After Anna’s firm stand against the Hindi imposition, the pride of people of Tamil Nadu stood tall 50 years ago. Likewise, the attempts to introduce Hindutva in the country should be stopped. To achieve this, unity among the secular parties was essential, Mr Durai Vaiko underlined.

Hailing the ‘Dravida model’, the MDMK leader said that every other State followed Tamil Nadu in one or other departments. “It has only vindicated our stand to be secular and give equal space for all,” he said and added that the younger generation had a Herculean task to defeat the BJP.

Conference to be a turning point

With the elections to the Lok Sabha scheduled to happen anytime in May 2024, the MDMK, which has a strong presence in the southern districts of Tamil Nadu, is vying for a ticket, said senior office-bearers in the party.

“The Madurai conference is expected to be a big event for Mr. Durai Vaiko in southern Tamil Nadu. The MDMK is the only party, which has been celebrating Anna’s birth anniversary as a ‘mahanaadu’ , annually and it is set to show its strength this time,” they added.

The party functionaries are confident of getting a seat or two in southern districts from its ally - DMK and plans are afoot to field Durai Vaiko, they said and hoped that the conference would be the perfect launch pad to kick-off the election campaign.

When Mr Vaiko was the MP from Sivakasi (now Virudhunagar Lok Sabha), the health camps for orthopaedics conducted by him for the general public had earned both the party and Mr. Vaiko a special place among the public. Similarly, the vociferous addresses in the Parliament during Mullaperiyar reservoir row and for the Neutrino project in Theni district had instilled confidence among the people about the ability of Mr Vaiko. Hence, it would be a cake-walk for Mr Durai Vaiko, if he contests, the functionaries added.

Party’s treasurer M. Senthil Athipan said that 12 resolutions would be passed at the conference. Senior party functionary and Labour Wing secretary Mahaboob John said that a large number of party cadres and functionaries would be addressing on various topics during the conference.

Earlier, on Wednesday, the party’s general secretary Vaiko visited Valayankulam, the venue of the conference, and told media persons that the MDMK has been celebrating Anna’s birth anniversary without fail every year which showed that the party was committed to Dravidian theory.

“From the day, the INDIA alliance was born, the BJP and its associates have started fumbling. Their days in power are numbered. The lost sheen of the nation would be restored after May 2024 elections,” he asserted.

Party’s MLA and Madurai district secretary M. Boominathan said that about one lakh volunteers are expected to participate in the conference on Friday. “We had organised the centenary celebrations of Anna’s birth anniversary in Madurai in 2008. We will celebrate the victory of the INDIA alliance in Madurai next year after the Lok Sabha election,” he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.