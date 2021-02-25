‘Take steps to bring down fuel price’

Madurai

25 February 2021 21:08 IST

The Union government must take steps to contain the spiralling prices of petrol and diesel, said Madurai District Tiny and Small Scale Industries Association (MADITSSIA) president B. Muruganantham.

In a release, he said fuel prices had been increasing in the last two months and it seemed the price of petrol might rise to more than ₹100 a litre. “Since construction materials, medicines, groceries, vegetables and raw materials of micro and small scale industries were transported through lorries, the increase in fuel prices would have a cascading effect - an increase in lorry freight will lead to price escalation of essential commodities,” Mr. Muruganantham said. In the end, the common man would be affected.

When input and delivery cost for micro and small industries increase, it would affect the sales. Lorry owners had decided to organise a strike against the rise in fuel prices. So, the Union government must take steps to promote use of electrical vehicles and take steps to reduce fuel prices, he said.