Take disciplinary action against erring bus drivers and conductors, says HC

Madurai

13 June 2021 15:51 IST

After a petitioner complained that TNSTC buses were not stopping the buses at the designated bus stop in Mangalapuram in Tenkasi, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court directed the Transport Corporation to instruct the bus drivers and conductors not to skip bus stops. It may initiate disciplinary action if there was violation of the instructions, the court said.

A Division Bench of Justices T.S. Sivagnanam and S. Ananthi were hearing the public interest litigation petition filed by 81 year old M. Ramaiah. He sought a direction to TNSTC to ensure that TNSTC buses plying on Madurai-Tenkasi route stopped at Mangalapuram bus stop. The petitioner also sought disciplinary action against erring bus drivers and conductors.

Advertising

Advertising

The court was informed by TNSTC that it had received complaints that certain buses did not stop at the bus stop. The Transport Corporation said that it will ensure that all the buses that ply on the route will stop at Mangalapuram bus stop. Taking note of the submission, the court directed TNSTC to ensure the instructions were followed. The petition was disposed of.