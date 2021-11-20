Take decision on pleas on premature release of convicts: HC

20 November 2021 21:50 IST

Madurai

The premature release of convicts was not a matter of right. Life sentence means it is for the entire life and any premature release can be done only by following the due process of law. Such process is subject to the prerogative power of the executive, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court observed.

The court was hearing a petition filed by the wife of a life convict seeking a direction to the State government to consider her representation made for the premature release of her convict husband. He was convicted for major offence, including murder, and under the Indian Explosive Substances Act, a Central Act.

The woman said that her husband was entitled to premature release as per an order issued by the State government in 2018. A policy decision was taken for the release of prisoners on their good conduct in the light of the birth centenary celebration of the former Chief Minister M.G. Ramachandran. The government order had laid down the category of prisoners entitled to release.

The State submitted that the life convict was found guilty of major offences. The government order enables life convicts who have completed 10 years of actual imprisonment as of 2018 to seek premature release. As a pre-condition, they should exhibit satisfactory behaviour and should have not been convicted and sentenced for offence under the Central Acts.

A Division Bench of Justices S. Vaidyanathan and G. Jayachandran observed that the court did not find any infirmity or illegality in the decision taken by the State for not considering the case of the petitioner for premature release. The court was told that the life convict had now spent 17 years in prison.

The court took note of the fact that prison authorities had initiated the process of constituting an advisory board to consider the case of life convicts who had completed 14 years of their sentence as of 2018. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the case was not taken up for consideration, it was submitted.

The court directed the authorities to expedite the process and communicate the decision to the petitioner as well as the prisoner at the earliest. The court also directed the authorities to take a decision in another case pertaining to premature release of a convict. A life convict had spent 22 years in prison. He was sentenced for murder and for offence under the Arms Act.

Meanwhile, a woman has sought cancellation of the premature release of two life convicts in a murder case. She complained that after their release, the convicts were involved in a murder case and other serious offences. The judges directed the Home Department to take a decision on the recommendation made to rescind the order of the premature release.