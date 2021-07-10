Surveillance stepped up at Chinna Suruli Falls

Theni

10 July 2021 19:30 IST

More number of staff have been deployed on surveillance duty at the Chinna Suruli Falls and among other tourist locations, wildlife authorities in Megamalai said here on Saturday.

Following certain relaxations announced by the State government, people have been travelling to different destinations including hill stations such as Kodaikanal and others since July 5.

The Chinna Suruli Falls, which is one of the most preferred destinations for the visiting tourists, is however, out of bounds, officials said and added that entry has been banned into Megamalai forest too.

However, some people sneaked into the area and indulged in bathing and consuming liquor. Stern action as per the law would be initiated against the violators and cases would be registered under the Disaster Management Act.

To ensure that the areas continue to be in the prohibited zone, the forest officials have deployed more personnel on surveillance duty until further orders.

A senior official appealed to the public to cooperate with the staff on duty and not to indulge in altercations.