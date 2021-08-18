Surprise raids in ration shops; ₹53,225 fine collected

Tirunelveli

18 August 2021 20:27 IST

Surprise raids conducted by officials in various ration shops across the district on Tuesday unearthed discrepancies and the erring personnel were fined.

According to District Collector V. Vishnu, surprise check was conducted in ration shops across the district on Tuesday by 106 officials including Sub-Collector, 12 Deputy Collectors, Tahsildars, Deputy Tahsildars, Revenue Inspectors, Sub-Registrars of Cooperative Societies and the officials drawn from Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation.

Advertising

Advertising

As discrepancies were found in various ration shops, ₹53,225 were slapped as fine on the erring ration shop personnel.

“Similar checks will be conducted periodically to weed out the problems in the public distribution system and ensure hassle-free sale of essential commodities to the consumers,” said Mr. Vishnu.

The Collector also said addition or deletion of names in the ration cards can be done by visiting the website www.tnpds.gov.in either directly by the applicant or with the help of the personnel manning E-Seva centres.

Applications for new ration cards can be submitted directly to the Taluk Supplies Officer concerned or the Special Tahsildar (Civil Supplies) and hence there was no need for approaching the brokers. Any complaints pertaining to ration cards or public distribution system can be registered through 93424 71314, said Mr. Vishnu.