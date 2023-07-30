Students taken out awareness walkathon on ‘Stop violence against Women’ in Madurai

July 30, 2023 12:50 am | Updated 12:50 am IST - MADURAI

Tamil Nadu State Commission for Women in collaboration with National Commission for Women conducted an awareness walkathon under the theme ‘Stop Violence against Women’ on Saturday in Madurai.

The walkathon was flagged off by Madras High Court Judge Justice R.N. Manjula at World Tamil Sangam in the presence of Chairperson of Tamil Nadu Commission for Women A.S. Kumari and Collector M.S. Sangeetha.

Over a 1,000 girl students participated in the 7 km-long walkathon from the World Tamil Sangam at around 6 a.m.. The students returned to the venue after covering places near the Madurai District Court and the Kalaignar Centenary Library.

Speaking on the occasion, Justice Manjula said that the community as a whole should come together and raise its voice in order to stop violence against women. Collector Sangeetha said women in need of help and information could contact the women helpline number 181.

Advocate U. Nirmala Rani said that the violence against women cannot be tolerated. Not only women, men should also raise their voice to stop violence against women. Madurai District Social Welfare Officer Parameswari welcomed the gathering and Diana Punithavathy of the One Stop Centre, Madurai, proposed a vote of thanks. Photographer G. Venkat Ram participated in the event.

