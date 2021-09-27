Strong wind brings down huge tree branch

Madurai

A taxi driver had a providential escape when a huge branch of a tree fell on his vehicle on South Veli Street in Thavittu Santhai on Monday afternoon.

The driver, Victor, of Manamadurai, had come with a customer to the city. As the customer had got down from the vehicle to enquire about an address, the driver had parked the taxi on the road when the branch of a ‘pungai’ tree fell on it.

Though the car was damaged, the driver escaped unhurt.

K. Saravanan, a businessman, said the tree was infected with termites. The tree had been trimmed on one side for years to prevent it from touching an overhead power line.

The branch snapped due to a strong wind. Fire and Rescue Services personnel removed the branch from the spot.