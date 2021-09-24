Storming operation in southern districts: police arrest 174 anti-socials, seize 201 weapons

MADURAI

24 September 2021 15:42 IST

The operation is part of the Tamil Nadu’s police’s efforts to secure those wanted in grave crimes

Special teams of police officers and personnel across the southern districts conducted a ‘storming operation’ in which 174 anti-social elements were arrested and 201 weapons, including machetes (aruval) were seized from them, said Inspector General of Police (south zone) T. S. Anbu, in Madurai, on Friday.

Director General of Police Sylendra Babu had instructed the police to conduct combing operations in districts/cities and secure “wanted” accused in grave crimes and enforce law and order, police officers in south zone said.

Apart from screening vehicles at check posts at random from 6 p.m. on September 23 to 6 a.m. on September 24, the police also executed non-bailable warrants and secured people whose bond period had lapsed across the zone.

In the last fortnight alone, 53 persons were detained under the Goondas Act in the south zone and the operation would continue, officers said.

Madurai City

In Madurai City, the police checked on 235 anti-socials and 25 among them were arrested. The special teams secured 13 weapons from their dwellings during a combing operation.

In Avaniapuram and Madhichiyam in Madurai City, the police secured N. Saivam alias Saivadurai (27) of Villapuram TNHB Colony, Sugumar (19) Mohamed Ali Khan (20), Saktipandi (20), B. Jayamurugan (19) and K. Vasu (21) of Alwarpuram and seized three aruvals from them.

The police said that the accused figured in heinous crimes and were wanted in connection with a few robbery cases reported in the city. The Madhichiyam and Avaniapuram police are questioning the accused as part of further probe.