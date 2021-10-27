Stolen idols recovered within 24 hours

27 October 2021 20:44 IST

THENI

Special teams of Theni district police have recovered nine idols that were stolen from Dakshinamoorthi Temple in Aranmanaipudur here in the early hours of Wednesday with the arrest of two persons on Thursday.

Superintendent of Police Pravin Umesh Dongare said the accused were arrested within 24 hours after the crime was reported. The police intercepted M. Sridhar of Miller Road of Periyakulam Vadakarai at Kumbakarai Road check-post.

During interrogation, he reportedly confessed to have stolen the idols along with Karthik of Periyakulam.

The police recovered the idols that were hidden amidst bushes in two places.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (Dindigul) B. Vijayakumari and the SP appreciated the special teams.