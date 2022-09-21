State Education Policy will vastly improve quality of education and make it accessible to all, says panel chief

Justice D. Murugesan speaks at the first zonal-level meeting organised in Tirunelveli on Tuesday to elicit suggestions on State Education Policy. | Photo Credit: A. Shaikmohideen

The State Education Policy to be formulated by experts after eliciting suggestions from stakeholders, especially students and teachers, will vastly improve quality of education being offered in Tamil Nadu, chairman of the panel Justice D. Murugesan assured here on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters after chairing the 12-member panel’s first zonal-level meeting organised to elicit suggestions , Justice Murugesan said the State Education Policy would usher in a desirable shift in teaching, learning and examination systems, making it on a par with world standards. It would be the guiding light in the field of education in Tamil Nadu over the next 10 years.

Right from revamping the syllabus based on latest scientific developments and needs to modernising teaching practices, the panel would take into account every constructive and positive aspect being put forth by the stakeholders. Imparting quality education to the physically challenged, mentally challenged and transgender would be framed scientifically.

The committee would take into consideration the system of periodically training teachers in modern teaching methods by using scientific tools. The panel would encourage participation of more number of students in the zonal-level meetings to be organized in seven more centres, including Madurai where the meeting would be held on Wednesday.

“The foremost objective of this panel is to ensure education of superior quality to all sections of the society without any barrier so that the students can crack any competitive exam, including the civil service examinations, NEET and Joint Entrance Examination. The panel plans to submit its report within a year,” Justice Murugesan said.

He admitted that the depression prevailing largely among students and the parents’ lethargic care in the mechanical world had collectively caused deterioration of discipline among the younger generation, which was a cause for concern. “Parents and teachers are and should be the best counselors for the students,” Justice Murugesan noted adding that due attention would be given to address the increasing ‘dropouts issue’.

When asked if the panel would recommend for higher allocation of funds in the State Budget, he said it would certainly be discussed and recommended. He said the panel would take the “positive features” of the National Education Policy and incorporate them in the State Education Policy.

Students, teachers, academicians and representatives of voluntary organisations from Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Thoothukudi and Kanniyakumari districts participated in the meeting to record their suggestions in the presence of Collector V. Vishnu and Corporation Commissioner V. Sivakrishnamurthy.

Initiating the ‘suggestions session,’ Plus Two student M. Arunachala Vadivu of Government Higher Secondary School, Vadakku Chezhiyanallur near Maanur wanted to have male and female physical education teachers in all higher secondary schools and at least two field trips organised to enrich their knowledge in certain fields.

Sankara Raman of Amar Seva Sangam, Aayikudi, which is serving the cause of the physically challenged and educating them, said school buildings, classrooms, toilets, the path leading to the washrooms should be designed in such a way to ensure accessibility to them. Teaching tools must be revamped for teaching visually challenged and hearing impaired students.

“While hearing impaired students can be effectively taught with more number of visuals, the visually challenged students can be provided with audio materials besides Braille books,” Mr. Sankara Raman suggested.

Vinith, a teacher and father of a mentally retarded boy, appealed to the panel to recommend for starting of special schools meant exclusively for intellectually challenged children.

Prof. Balamurugan of TDMNS College, Kallikulam, said 45 minutes should be dedicated every day in all colleges for preparing the students for the competitive examinations while some of the participants wanted this session to start from Class IX itself.

Most of the participants wanted the panel to ensure the conduct of ‘moral sessions’ in schools at least once a week to groom the younger generation with discipline, a waning quality among the students.