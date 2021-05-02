‘Stalin will spur growth’

Madurai

02 May 2021 19:02 IST

Agrofood Chamber of Commerce and Industry has congratulated DMK president M.K. Stalin for the victory in the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

Mr. Stalin’s assurance of a corruption-free governance, surveillance over all departments and the stand against favouritism was the game changer, said its president S. Rethinavelu. Recollecting DMK Supremo M. Karunanidhi’s contribution to the welfare of farmers, particularly the concept of ‘uzhavar sandhai’ (farmers’ market), Mr. Rethinavelu said the Chamber was confident that Mr. Stalin would certainly make a mark and spur the growth of the agricultural, industrial and service sectors.

