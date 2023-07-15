Stalin urges students to make the best use of Kalaignar Centenary Library

July 15, 2023 11:20 pm | Updated 11:20 pm IST - MADURAI

“It was former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi, who declared that the birth anniversary of former Chief Minister Kamaraj would be celebrated as Education Development Day. It is on this day that the library is being inaugurated”, said Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Saturday in Madurai after the inauguration of the Kalaignar Centenary Library.

Mr. Stalin appreciated Public Works Department Minister E.V. Velu and Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi for their efforts because of which the construction of the library was completed soon, he said. The Chief Minister had laid the foundation for the state of the art library in January 2022.

He felicitated the persons who were involved in the construction works from the engineer to the construction worker and helper. He also appreciated them for their efforts. Thousands of schoolchildren were present at the event. Mr. Stalin urged them to make the best use of the library and told them education was important.

He listed out the various schemes that were being implemented for the welfare of the public, particularly for the benefit of the school students. He said that as announced earlier, the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai scheme would be launched on September 15, the birth anniversary of former Chief Minister C.N. Annadurai.

