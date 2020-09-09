SSI dies after contracting COVID-19

09 September 2020 20:48 IST

Madurai

A Special Sub-Inspector of Police, Santhana Pandian (57), of Madurai City Police, who had contracted COVID-19, died here on Tuesday. He was attached to Subramaniayapuram police station.

The police said that the officer, who was admitted to a private hospital a few days back, died on Tuesday afternoon.

“He tested positive 15 days back and was under treatment. During the course of the treatment, he tested negative, but unfortunately died without responding to treatment,” Commissioner of Police, Prem Anand Sinha, said.

A 1988-batch police constable, Mr. Santhana Pandian had served in Crime Branch – Criminal Investigation Department for a long tenure.

He is the third police personnel from Madurai City Police to have died after contracting the viral infection.