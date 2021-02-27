Special Court for Mines and Minerals cases inaugurated

27 February 2021 18:18 IST

Madurai

Madras High Court Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee inaugurated a special court to deal with cases pertaining to offences in contravention of the provisions of the Mines and Minerals Act on the district court campus, here on Friday.

The Chief Justice inaugurated the special court in the presence of the Administrative Judge of the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court Justice M.M. Sundresh and the Principal District Judge P. Vadamalai.

The members of the Bar Associations in the district court were present at the event and put forth a few demands that included an additional court building and advocate chambers on the district court campus.