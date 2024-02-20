South Zone IG inspects DSP camp office in Sivakasi

February 20, 2024 09:27 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST - SIVAKASI

Inspector General of Police (South Zone), N. Kannan, on Monday inspected the camp office of Sivakasi Deputy Superintendent of Police.

Mr. Kannan said it must be ensured that police officials and personnel conducted themselves in a dignified manner while discharging their duties. All crime cases, like murders, burglaries, robberies, and cases registered for crimes against women and children should be given special attention.

Prompt investigation should be done and chargesheet filed at the earliest. Habitual offenders should be booked under Goondas Act, he said.

