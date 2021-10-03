Some policy decisions led to AIADMK’s poll debacle: OPS

AIADMK Coordinator O. Panneerselvam addresses party workers at Ponnakudi near Tirunelveli on Sunday.

03 October 2021 20:08 IST

He takes a dig at DMK for not fulfilling its ‘fake’ poll promises

TIRUNELVELI

The AIADMK, which was in power continuously for 10 years since 2011, lost the last Assembly elections to the DMK due to “some policy decisions” taken by the party, its coordinator O. Panneerselvam said. However, he did not elaborate on the “policy decisions.”

Addressing the party workers’ meet held at Ponnakudi near here on Sunday evening, Mr. Panneerselvam said the AIADMK had lost the winning prospects due to “policy decisions” as well as the DMK’s 505 fake poll promises.

Advertising

Advertising

DMK president M.K. Stalin and his son Udhayanidhi Stalin could not fulfil those promises like NEET abolition, fuel price reduction, monthly incentive of ₹ 1,000 to the housewives etc. after coming to power.

To make the situation worse, the State’s law and order situation was in dire straits that had resulted in unprecedented rise in crime cases in Tamil Nadu. The DMK had no far-sighted schemes and strategies for sustaining the State’s numero uno position, he said.

The DMK, which did not worry about the gazette notification of Cauvery Water Management Authority’s final award even though its ally, the Congress, was in power at the Centre in 2007, was unable to fulfill its poll promises.

“So, I appeal to every AIADMK worker to work hard for the victory of AIADMK candidates by taking the DMK’s failure to the people,” Mr. Panneerselvam said.

Listing out the AIADMK’s “achievements” during its rule from 2011 to 2021, Mr. Paneerselvam said the party should register a resounding victory in the upcoming civic polls even as the AIADMK was entering its 50th year on October 16.

When party’s joint coordinator and Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Edappadi K. Palaniswami addressed the party workers in Palayamkottai on September 23 last in a bid to ignite them ahead of the civic polls, Mr. Panneerselvam did not accompany him.