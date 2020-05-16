Sixth stray panther caged

The stray panther which was caged was taken to Upper Gothaiyar where it was released on Saturday.

One more panther was caged successfully on Friday night as the predator that strayed into the habitation close to the Western Ghats near Papanasam.

Sources in the Kalakkad – Mundanthurai Tiger Reserve said the cage was placed repeatedly at Koraiyaarikulam, Chettimedu and Vembaiahpuram, all under the Aladiyoor beat after the locals complained about the invasion of a predator into their village to hunt down the domestic animals and the pet dogs.

Though panthers that strayed into these villages were caged on five occasions in the past 50 days, the sixth one was caged at Vembaiahpuram on Friday night. Around 10.20 p.m., an 18-month-old female that entered the hamlet got lured by the bait in the cage and was trapped.

The animal was taken to Upper Gothaiyar where it was released on Saturday.