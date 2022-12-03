Six held for possessing 423 kg of banned tobacco products near Madurai 

December 03, 2022 12:43 pm | Updated 12:43 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Six men were held for attempting to smuggle 423 kg of prohibited tobacco products near Nagari village, which comes under the Samayanallur police station limits, on Thursday.

The arrested were S. Totta Pandi Narayanan, 29, of Vizianagaram in Andhra Pradesh, R. Thadikonda, 37, of Mudigonda in Andhra Pradesh, C. Vengdarami Reddy, 49, of Kadapa in Andhra Pradesh, T. Arun Kumar, 26, of Sellur in Madurai, C. David Thinakaran, 40, of Kosakulam in Madurai and M. Rajendran, 34, of Rajapalayam.

According to police, a luxury bus, bound to Tamil Nadu from Andhra Pradesh via Bangalore was smuggling the banned tobacco goods in seven boxes. The smugglers were caught by the police while unloading the goods from the bus into two cars along the Dindigul-Tirumangalam National Highway. The police seized the bus, two cars and 423 kg of banned goods.

Six accused were arrested and remanded in judicial custody. Further investigations are on, the police said.

